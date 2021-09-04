Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

