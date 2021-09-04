The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

