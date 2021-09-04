Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

