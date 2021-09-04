Rational Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.42. 132,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,911. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $293.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

