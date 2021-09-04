Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

