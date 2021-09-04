Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 753,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

