ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

