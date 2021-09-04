ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $478,000 in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,425. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.