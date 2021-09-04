ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Silicom by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,306. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.