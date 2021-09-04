$0.72 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.