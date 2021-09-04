Ultiledger (ULT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $52.00 million and $106,001.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00188450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00805028 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

