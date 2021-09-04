8,038 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

