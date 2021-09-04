KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $29.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 1,402,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,272. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

