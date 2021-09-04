Gameswap (GSWAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,002.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $123,002.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00188450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00805028 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

