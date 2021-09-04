Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

