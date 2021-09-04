Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

CMI traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 991,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

