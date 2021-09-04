14,500 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,616. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

