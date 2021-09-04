Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $208,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.