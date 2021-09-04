Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 10,369,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,113. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.