Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori Sells 9,247 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

