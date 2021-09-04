Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,714.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,423.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.