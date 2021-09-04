8,243 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $42,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $72.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

