Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

