BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,319.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

