Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 3,044,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

