Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.79. 308,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,209. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

