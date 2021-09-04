Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.17% of CONMED worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

CNMD stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. 158,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

