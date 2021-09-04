Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $140.72. 118,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

