Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $1.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Comcast accounts for 0.3% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $61.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

