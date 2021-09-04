Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,793 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 395,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.