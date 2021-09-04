Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. 1,743,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,282. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

