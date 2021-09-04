Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViewRay by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

