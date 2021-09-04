Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $366.48 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.25 and its 200 day moving average is $305.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

