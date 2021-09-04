Panda Yield Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $55,384.92 and $3,329.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00180375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BBOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.