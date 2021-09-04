Drep [new] Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $32.85 million and $4.19 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

