Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $114.44 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $9,650.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $114.44 or 0.00227566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00180375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

