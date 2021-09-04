Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $336.64. 732,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,049. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average is $264.96. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

