Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.82 billion.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

