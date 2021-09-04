Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $455.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

