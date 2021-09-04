Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,384.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

