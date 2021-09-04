Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

