Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,326,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

