AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 34,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

