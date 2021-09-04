Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

