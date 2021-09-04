Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

