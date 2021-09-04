Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 20,508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

