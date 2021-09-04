Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

