Center For Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

