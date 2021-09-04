Payden & Rygel Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

