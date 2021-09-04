HighTower Advisors LLC Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $46,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $185.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $187.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.